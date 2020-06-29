N.J. Lottery officials urge public to guard against lottery scams

article

New Jersey Lottery is warning the public to be on the lookout for lottery scams.

Officials with the Lottery say they have seen an uptick in lottery scams over the last few weeks in social media posts. New Jersey Lottery is alerting the public to be leery of anyone on social media, in emails or on the telephone promising winnings, offering to share Lottery prize winnings or asking for money.

Prizewinners should never give out personal or financial information through social media or on the telephone. The general public should never provide credit card numbers, personal banking information or passwords over the telephone, through email or on social media.

New Jersey Lottery will never ask for a fee to obtain prizes. Lottery officials want to reiterate prizes are awarded once an authentic, validated winning ticket has been presented.

Anyone with questions can and should call the New Jersey Lottery Security Office at 609-599-6100. The public at large should only buy lottery tickets through the more than 7,000 authorized New Jersey Lottery retailers throughout the state.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP