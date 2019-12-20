N.J. man convicted of killing 3 women, attempted murder of 4th

article

A New Jersey man charged in the murders of three women and the attempted murder of a fourth has been convicted on all counts.

An Essex County jury deliberated for just two hours before convicting Khalil Wheeler-Weaver, who now faces a potential sentence of life plus 80 years in prison.

The killings and the attempted murder all occurred in 2016.

Wheeler-Weaver's public defenders confirmed that their client had arranged sexual encounters with the women but said he dropped them off safely at the end of each one and didn't harm anyone.

