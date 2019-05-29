Naked woman allegedly groped trooper after leading him on high-speed chase, court documents say

A naked woman who allegedly drove under the influence of alcohol is suspected of groping a patrol officer after leading him on a high-speed chase and driving in reverse in Montana, court documents showed.

The suspect, Lisa Christine Walter, 38, was arrested and charged with a felony count of criminal endangerment and four misdemeanor counts, including sexual assault.

Walter allegedly fled from Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Brennan Plucker in Billings after he activated his patrol vehicle's emergency lights around 2:10 a.m., the court documents said. She “accelerated quickly” and drove at a high speed of about 88 miles per hour away from the trooper. Her car maintained speeds of 90-100 miles per hour for about 3 miles.

Her vehicle, a gray sedan, also failed to have lamps lighted during required hours, with no headlights one, and only had on its amber running lights, the documents alleged.

Walter then began to drive on the roadway's shoulder, slamming on the brakes and coming to a complete stop, after which she drove in reverse, the documents said. Walter continued off the road and crashed into the fence off the interstate.

As the trooper approached the driver, she took a drink out of a large beverage container, the documents said. The trooper then noticed the driver was not wearing any clothes.

Plucker asked the driver why she had run and she replied, “I didn't run, I chased. You.”

Advertisement

Plucker's backup, Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Moran, found a robe in her vehicle and wrapped her in it.

When Plucker took Walter to the back of his patrol car, he felt her “touch him in the penis area through his clothes,” the documents said.

When the trooper told her not to touch him, she replied, “Sometimes, I just get...” according to the documents. The trooper did not recall how the driver finished the sentence, but it was something like “frisky” or “horny,” the documents said.

Moran also noticed in plain view on the passenger side floor board a Red Bull can used as a makeshift smoking device with burnt residue inside, according to the documents.

Plucker took the suspect to the Yellowstone County Detention Facility DUI Center to process her for driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Walter had two prior DUI convictions from July 20, 2016 and Feb. 12, 2019. She was also charged with DUI on May 5, 2019.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.