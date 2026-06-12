Philly police chief responds to claims of aggressive conduct toward LGBTQ community at Pride

The Brief Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel addressed concerns about police actions toward the LGBTQ+ community during Pride weekend. Bethel said the department is committed to improving relationships and making all communities feel valued. Details about specific incidents or next steps were not provided.



Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel spoke publicly about reports of aggressive police behavior toward members of the LGBTQ+ community during Pride weekend, according to a press conference held at police headquarters.

Police response and crowd control during Pride

Bethel said the department’s main goal was to ensure safety during the Pride parade, which shifted from the neighborhood to the parkway this year. He described how officers used sanitation vehicles and K-9 units to secure the parkway, and explained that the parade itself went smoothly until crowds began to surge back into the neighborhood.

Bethel said, "This was not about shutting down pride. This was about the work and the safety of the community that we serve." He added that the department recognized mistakes, especially the decision to leave neighborhood streets open, which led to frustration and safety concerns as large groups gathered.

Bethel described how officers had to move assets, including mobile response teams and mounted police, from the parkway to the neighborhood as crowds grew. He said, "Once we have the full assets on place, we start our push and we do our push after many of our events... The push and the goal with the push is to try to break the groups down."

Philadelphia police showed a video of a large crowd during the Pride event.

Bethel acknowledged that the process was "not pretty," saying, "When you move people, 99% of them want to move and there's that 1%. There's always going to resist, particularly when it comes to our young people."

By the numbers:

Bethel said about 14 people were arrested, with most receiving code violation tickets for disorderly conduct and being released. Only one person was arrested and held after allegedly assaulting an officer.

Bethel also addressed concerns about officers wearing masks, stating, "They're not allowed to wear masks. That's against policy." He said internal affairs is investigating the matter and that about five officers were identified as wearing masks during the event.

Bethel emphasized that the department is reviewing video footage and conducting an after-action review to identify what went right and what needs improvement.

Community feedback and next steps

The other side:

Bethel acknowledged public criticism and said, "I think it's fair to criticize the department. I think it's fair. I mean, we're a public Indian. We serve the community. We serve this community. So it's fair for the community to push back."

He said the department is working with city officials, the LGBTQ community liaison, and other stakeholders to review the event and improve planning for future Pride celebrations. Bethel stated, "We will not go into the session next year unprepared... If no one can make that decision, then we will be very much a part of that decision-making process, because it is clear that it will still have the vibrancy that is always have, and we have to prepare for that accordingly."

Bethel also said, "No one walked out of the door on Pride Day with any intentions to minimize LGBTQ plus community or any community. That is not who we are."

Bethel described the evolving relationship between the police department and the LGBTQ community, noting efforts to improve engagement and support. He said, "We as a department have worked hard and continue to work hard, and we'll continue to work hard to make sure that all of our communities feel valued, in particular our LGBTQ community."

He added that the department is committed to transparency and will present findings to City Council as part of an ongoing review.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what specific policy changes will be implemented for next year’s Pride events or how the department will address concerns about crowd control and officer conduct. Details about the outcome of internal affairs investigations into officers wearing masks have not been released.