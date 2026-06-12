FIFA World Cup watch parties: Where to catch matches in Philadelphia area

The Brief Philadelphia area fans can catch FIFA World Cup matches at a range of watch parties, from speakeasies to outdoor plazas. Venues are offering special menus, themed drinks, and unique experiences throughout the tournament. Some events require reservations, while others welcome walk-ins or are free to attend.



Soccer fans in the Philadelphia area have plenty of ways to watch the FIFA World Cup this summer, with local venues hosting a variety of watch parties and special events throughout the tournament.

Philadelphia’s full match schedule is as follows :

Group Stage: Côte D’Ivoire vs. Ecuador | Sunday, June 14, 2026 at 7PM

Group Stage: Brazil vs. Haiti | Friday, June 19, 2026 at 8:30PM

Group Stage: France vs. the winner of the Iraq, Bolivia, Suriname playoff | Monday, June 22, 2026 at 5PM

Group Stage: Curaçao vs. Côte D’Ivoire | Thursday, June 25, 2026 @ 4PM

Group Stage: Croatia vs. Ghana | Saturday, June 27, 2026 at 5PM

Round of 16: Saturday, July 4, 2026 at 5PM | Teams playing determined by the results of the group stage

Where to watch the World Cup in Philadelphia area

From the Rittenhouse neighborhood to King of Prussia Town Center, Philadelphia and its suburbs are packed with options for fans to catch the action.

Vita's FIFA Watch Parties

Vita in Rittenhouse is hosting watch parties for every 3:00 p.m. match, offering a special game-day menu with exclusive dishes like Calamari Fritte, Mini Panzerotti, and Charcuterie Boards. The full Italian dinner menu and cocktail program start at 5:00 p.m., and select 6:00 p.m., 9:00 p.m., and 10:00 p.m. games will also be shown. Reservations are available on Resy, but walk-ins are welcome.

Hotel West & Main in Conshohocken is transforming its Plaza into a community celebration with free watch parties for every match. Themed food and drink specials from 1874 Social and activations from partners like Heineken are available throughout the summer. Fans can find the schedule of confirmed matches on @hotelwestandmain and @1874social.

Pizzeria Vetri at King of Prussia Town Center is featuring a tournament-inspired menu from June 11 through July 19, including a specialty Corn Pizza and the Americano cocktail. These offerings are available whether guests are watching a match or just stopping by for a bite.

Fogo De Chao at King of Prussia Town Center is hosting three special watch parties on June 13, June 19, and June 24. For $54 per person, guests can enjoy premium cuts, passed bar bites, and two Caipirinhas in the restaurant’s bar. Fogo de Chão is also running a sweepstakes for a chance to win a trip to Miami for the Brazil vs. Scotland match.

Hard Rock Cafe at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City is bringing the excitement to the Jersey Shore with watch parties for key matches, including Mexico vs. South Africa on June 11, USA vs. Australia on June 19, and the Finals on July 4. The limited-time menu features the Messi Burger 2.0 and other global-inspired dishes. Fans can also watch matches at Backstage Cafe, which offers 23 high-definition TVs and Game Day Specials.

Gather Food Hall & Bulletin Bar in Schuylkill Yards is showing every tournament match and offering specialty cocktails inspired by each game.

F1 Arcade in Center City Philadelphia is hosting watch parties at its location, making it a go-to venue for fans without stadium tickets or looking for pre- or post-match fun.

Booker's Restaurant & Bar located at 5021 Baltimore Ave, Philadelphia, PA, is holding a series of FIFA Watch Parties with food, cocktails, and international soccer action, inviting fans to wear their team colors.

Booker's Restaurant & Bar FIFA Watch Parties

Midnight & The Wicked in Rittenhouse Sqaure is encouraging guests to wear game-day jerseys for all FIFA match dates, with 4:00 a.m. nights starting June 14.

Midnight & The Wicked's FIFA Watch Parties

Many venues are offering exclusive menus, themed drinks, and unique experiences to celebrate the World Cup.

Bars open until 4 a.m.

23 bars and restaurants in Philadelphia have been approved to extend their hours until 4:00 a.m. this summer under the America 250 Permit, according to state lawmakers. The temporary permit is part of a new law tied to the FIFA World Cup and the city’s America 250 celebrations.

The first match of the World Cup in Philadelphia is scheduled for Sunday, June 14.

The following 23 establishments have been approved for the America 250 Permit:

Morgan's Pier— 221 N Columbus Blvd 1518 Sansom St— 1518 Sansom St Dolphin Tavern — 1539 S Broad St Concourse Dance Bar — 1635 Market St, Lower Level Lucy's— 1720 Chestnut St Liberty Point — 211 S Christopher Columbus Blvd Warehouse on Watts (WOW) — 923 N Watts St Craft Hall — 901-25 N Delaware Ave The Barbary — 951-955 Frankford Ave Ballers Philadelphia — 1325 N Beach St Fabrika — 1108 Frankford Ave Pizzata Pizzeria & Birreria— 1700 E Passyunk Ave Cellar Dog — 254-258 S 15th St Space #2 Conchetta — 1700 S Christopher Columbus Blvd Sin City Cabaret — 6130 W Passyunk Ave Celine Lounge — 1222-24 Walnut St Cheerleaders — 2740 S Front St South Bowl — 19 E Oregon Ave Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia — 900 Packer Ave Club Risque — 5921 Tacony St Frame Philly— 222 Market St Woody's — 200-202 S 13th St Yakitori Boy — 211 N 11th St

The extended hours are designed to let fans watch matches that may air in the early morning and to boost business for local bars and restaurants.

A total of 23 establishments have been approved so far, with 36 more pending review. The America 250 Permit is valid only from Thursday, June 11 through Monday, July 20, and costs $500 per application.

Big picture view:

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Philadelphia is one of 16 host cities for the World Cup, with matches taking place at the Philadelphia Stadium. The city’s diverse lineup of watch parties gives fans plenty of ways to join the excitement, whether they’re looking for a lively crowd, specialty food and drinks, or a unique viewing atmosphere.

Some venues require reservations, while others are free or welcome walk-ins.

Fans are encouraged to check each location’s social media or website for the latest updates and schedules.

Some watch parties, like those at Fogo De Chao and Gather Food Hall, offer the chance to win prizes or attend special events, adding even more excitement to the World Cup season.

What we don't know:

Not all venues have released full match schedules or details for every game. Some events may require advance reservations or have limited capacity, so fans should check with each venue for the latest information.