14-year-old missing swimmer identified after body recovered off Wildwood beach

The Brief The body of a 14-year-old boy missing since June 1 was recovered near the United States Coast Guard Training Center Cape May on Tuesday, June 9. Authorities confirmed the identity after forensic analysis and notified the boy’s family. Multiple agencies, including the Coast Guard and New Jersey State Police, assisted in both the rescue and recovery efforts.



Authorities have confirmed that the body recovered near the United States Coast Guard Training Center Cape May on Tuesday, June 9, is the 14-year-old boy who went missing in the ocean off Wildwood on June 1, according to the Wildwood Police Department.

What we know:

The Wildwood Police Department was notified of recovery efforts just off the beach of the United States Coast Guard Training Center Cape May on Tuesday, June 9.

The remains were recovered with help from the United States Coast Guard, New Jersey State Police, and Cape May Police Department, then turned over to the medical examiner’s office.

Forensic analysis confirmed the identity as the missing 14-year-old boy from Wildwood, and next of kin notification was completed after positive identification, according to the Wildwood Police Department.

Authorities expressed condolences to the boy’s friends and family and thanked all first responders who assisted with both the initial rescue and recovery efforts.

The backstory:

Emergency crews were called around 1:26 p.m. on June 1 after a Wildwood police officer was flagged down about swimmers in trouble in the water, according to the Wildwood City Fire Department. Several people were seen in the surf when crews arrived.

A Wildwood police officer entered the water and helped three swimmers get out, but it was discovered that a 14-year-old boy was still missing, according to the Wildwood City Fire Department.

Rescue swimmers from multiple agencies, along with lifeguards using rescue boards and personal watercraft, searched for the missing boy. The United States Coast Guard and New Jersey State Police provided additional help with boats and helicopters.

One swimmer was taken to Cooper University Cape Regional Hospital and was in stable condition. Two others were treated at the scene, according to the Wildwood City Fire Department.

What we don't know:

What we don’t know: Authorities have not released further details about the circumstances leading up to the swimmers being in distress or additional information about the recovery process.