National Doughnut Day: Here's where to snag sweet deals and free treats

National Doughnut Day is on Friday, June 7, and what better way to celebrate than with free doughnuts and sweet deals?



Officially established in 1938, National Doughnut Day started out as a fundraiser by the Chicago branch of the Salvation Army during the Great Depression. It served to further commemorate “Doughnut Lassies” who were women who provided baked goods to soldiers in France during the First World War.



To keep the spirit of giving alive, many doughnut shops choose to celebrate this national day with free doughnuts.



Celebrate this “holey” holiday at participating locations:



Dunkin' Donuts

The beloved doughnut chain is celebrating by offering guests a free classic doughnut of choice with any beverage purchase. Some classic doughnut flavors include, but are not limited to, Boston Kreme, Glazed, Glazed Chocolate, and Strawberry Frosted with Sprinkles.



Krispy Kreme

This famous doughnut spot is giving away a free doughnut of choice as part of their 2019 National Doughnut Day challenge of giving away one million doughnuts! If completed, the challenge precedes another doughnut giveaway later in the month of June that will tease Krispy Kreme's newest creation.



Duck Donuts

Duck Donuts is offering guests a free doughnut all day long. Each customer will have the option of a bare, cinnamon sugar, or powdered sugar doughnut for this special holiday.



Voodoo Doughnuts

In honor of Homer Simpson's love for doughnuts, Voodoo Doughnuts will be selling their Homer doughnut for $1 on Friday. The Homer is a raised yeast doughnut dipped in strawberry frosting and decorated with rainbow sprinkles: A true classic Simpsons icon.



Walmart

The retail giant announced that in 4,000 locations across the country, it will be giving away 1.2 million doughnuts on Friday. Once customers go to the bakery section of any participating Walmart, they will have the chance to receive a free glazed doughnut.

