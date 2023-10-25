National Drug Prescription Take Back Day: Prevent dangerous prescription drugs from reaching the wrong hands

With drug abuse being an issue that impacts many, National Drug Prescription Take Back Day is a way to help prevent potentially dangerous prescription drugs from landing in the wrong hands.

FOX 29’s Shawnette Wilson spoke to Bernie Strain, a Roxborough resident who lost his 18-year-old son after he was given someone else’s leftover prescription medicine.

"Someone gave him something out of their medicine cabinet that was the size of a dime after he was injured and if that wasn't available to him, he'd still be alive today I believe," said Strain.

He now encourages others to use the national day occurring on Saturday, to go through their medicine cabinets.

"You have the opportunity to clean out your medicine cabinets, to take unused medications out of your medicine cabinets and to take some place safely to dispose of them," said Strain.

Places like the 5th district police station in Roxborough carry blue boxes where people can go to drop off their unused medication. These boxes are placed all around the city of Philadelphia and you can search your nearest drop-off location here.

"I've testified before the United States Senate and the City of Philadelphia we're blessed to have the boxes at every police station 24 hours a day," said Strain.

He continued to note that the program is helping keep his son's memory alive and will hopefully save others from a preventable death.

"My family promised that we would continue his memory and as long as I'm on this earth we will continue to get the effort out to say that there is a way to dispose of prescription drugs safely," he said.

The boxes are available all year, but there's an extra emphasis on it this weekend to spread awareness.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with drug abuse, please visit the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs website or call 1-800-622-HELP (4357).