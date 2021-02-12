article

An internal e-mail obtained by FOX 5 reveals members of the National Guard might still be in D.C. through Fall of 2021.

The National Security Council is asking the Department of Defense to engage Capitol Police on planning for post-March 12th support, according to the e-mail.

There is a scheduled meeting for agencies to discuss on Wednesday, February 17th.

Robert Salesses who began Performing the Duties of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Homeland Defense and Global Security on January 20, 202, wrote in the e-mail: "If it’s not possible to sustain at the current level with NG personnel, we need to establish the number of NG personnel (DCNG and out-of-state) we can sustain for an extended period – at least through Fall 2021 – and understand additional options for providing DoD support, to include use of reserve personnel, as well as active component."

National Guard could stay in DC until the Fall, source reveals to FOX 5 DCOn Thursday night during a virtual town hall, Congresswoman Eleanor Norton was asked by DC residents how long the National Guard will stay in DC and how long fencing will stay put, but no straight answers were given from speakers.

FOX 5 reached out to Capitol Police and the D.C. National Guard for further comment and received the following statement:

"The National Guard is conducting prudent planning for the eventual end of the security mission and the return of its Soldiers and Airmen to their home stations."



