National Ice Cream Day 2022 is Sunday: Get ready to snag some sweet deals

You can snag a discount — or even a free treat — at these places.

Cold Stone Creamery

Cold Stone Creamery is offering customers a surprise deal: The deal will appear on Sunday, July 17, via the Cold Stone app.

The creamery is also offering free delivery for online orders from July 15 through July 17 as well.

Cold Stone will be celebrating "double" on National Ice Cream Day — it will also be be commemorating OREO’s 110th birthday.

They will sell two new OREO Creations — OREO Cookie Goldmine and OREO Cookie Confetti & Crème — in stores through August 30.

Oatly

Wait — how do you celebrate National Ice Cream day if you don't consume dairy products?

Oatly is the world’s original and largest oat milk company. It will be taking over 25 traditional ice cream trucks to give away its 100% non-dairy frozen dessert bars.'Oatly plans to distribute over 16,000 dessert bars in ice cream trucks across Los Angeles, New York City and St. Louis on Sunday, July 17.

Dairy Queen

Dairy Queen is offering customers $1 off any of its dipped cones on National Ice Cream Day: Customers need to download the DQ app.

The deal includes the company's classic chocolate dipped cone.

Baskin-Robbins

Celebrate National Ice Cream Day with $5 off any purchase of $15 or more from July 17 through July 23 with the code "BECOOLER" at checkout for online orders.

In addition, Baskin-Robbins also debuted its new flavor of the month: OREO S’mores.

Pressed

Go the healthy route as you celebrate the day.

On Sunday, July 17, customers can receive a size-one freeze for just $3 at participating Pressed locations.

The company's signature Pressed Freeze is plant-based soft-serve made with wholesome ingredients such as fruits, vegetable and almonds.