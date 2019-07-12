National Weather Service confirms second tornado in 5 days in Mount Laurel

article

National Weather Service investigators determined Friday a "brief and discontinuous" tornado occurred in Mount Laurel Township shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday night.

The weather service says the tornado damaged trees and a home near Ramblewood golf course. The mile long path of the tornado crossed through a wooded area which caused a tree to fall onto a home. Several more trees sustained damaged from the 90 MPH peak winds.

This is the second tornado in the last five days in Mount Laurel, according to officials.

The weather service has confirmed four tornados in the state this year.