NE Philly residents head out for last-minute Christmas shopping and essentials ahead of icy weather

The rush is on not just to finish Christmas shopping, but to stock up before temperatures plummet.

Joe DeFelice displays his haul from the grocery store, but it’s just the start of his family’s extensive menu for Christmas Eve.

"I do the seven fishes, so I gotta get in here early, because I’ll be down in the Italian market and everything tomorrow and on Christmas Eve morning, so I wanted to get this out of the way before it got nuts," DeFelice explained.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Jamie Gibson is relieved to have her grocery list finished after seeing the forecast. "I wanted to get here before the roads iced over tomorrow and I needed all my ingredients for my Christmas menu."

Dan Zeitlow is the owner-operator of Grocery Outlet on Welsh Road. With extreme winter weather mixing with a holiday weekend, his goal is to be well-stocked for customers.

"Customers are coming in for the hams. They’re coming in for the milk, eggs, all that good stuff. And, scalloped potatoes," Zeitlow commented.

Kimberly Mapp says her shopping list is for a special holiday meal and the basics to hunker down this weekend. "My collard greens for Sunday and sweet potatoes, of course, because you gotta have sweet potatoes. We got our water, we got our milk. I got eggs, I got bread and my husband got toilet paper and paper towels last night."