NE Philly residents head out for last-minute Christmas shopping and essentials ahead of icy weather

Coastal Flood Warning
from FRI 7:00 AM EST until FRI 1:00 PM EST, Salem County, New Castle County
11
Coastal Flood Warning
from FRI 4:00 AM EST until FRI 12:00 PM EST, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, Inland Sussex County
Coastal Flood Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM EST until FRI 5:00 PM EST, Delaware County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County
Wind Advisory
from THU 7:00 PM EST until FRI 7:00 PM EST, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 10:00 AM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Schuylkill County
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 1:00 PM EST until SAT 11:00 AM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County
Flood Watch
from THU 7:00 PM EST until FRI 7:00 PM EST, Lehigh County, Northampton County, Upper Bucks County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Mercer County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Somerset County, Warren County
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 6:00 PM EST until SAT 10:00 AM EST, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County
Flood Watch
until FRI 7:00 AM EST, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, New Castle County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 6:00 AM EST until FRI 7:00 PM EST, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Camden County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Somerset County, Warren County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 3:00 PM EST until SAT 1:00 PM EST, Berks County, Lehigh County, Northampton County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Warren County, Warren County

NE Philly residents head out for last-minute Christmas shopping and essentials ahead of icy weather

By
Published 
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia

NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA - The rush is on not just to finish Christmas shopping, but to stock up before temperatures plummet.

Joe DeFelice displays his haul from the grocery store, but it’s just the start of his family’s extensive menu for Christmas Eve.

"I do the seven fishes, so I gotta get in here early, because I’ll be down in the Italian market and everything tomorrow and on Christmas Eve morning, so I wanted to get this out of the way before it got nuts," DeFelice explained.

Jamie Gibson is relieved to have her grocery list finished after seeing the forecast. "I wanted to get here before the roads iced over tomorrow and I needed all my ingredients for my Christmas menu."

Dan Zeitlow is the owner-operator of Grocery Outlet on Welsh Road. With extreme winter weather mixing with a holiday weekend, his goal is to be well-stocked for customers.

"Customers are coming in for the hams. They’re coming in for the milk, eggs, all that good stuff. And, scalloped potatoes," Zeitlow commented.

Kimberly Mapp says her shopping list is for a special holiday meal and the basics to hunker down this weekend. "My collard greens for Sunday and sweet potatoes, of course, because you gotta have sweet potatoes. We got our water, we got our milk. I got eggs, I got bread and my husband got toilet paper and paper towels last night."