Nearly 10 inches of snow knocks out power in Allentown

Allentown saw heavy snow dumped on the city Tuesday, creating power outages for thousands and as day turns to night, many are wondering how long they’ll be in the dark and cold.

"Our power went off at 10:30 this morning," said Carl Moore. A single candle lit the living room late Tuesday evening in his home on Oxford Circle in Allentown. He says PPL Electric told him it could be 11 o'clock Wednesday night before it is back on, although it could be sooner.

"We have flashlights and candles," he said. Other homes across the street have power and Moore says his neighbor is using a generator. But he and his wife will have to stick it out.

"We'll just snuggle down and we've got extra blankets. Our daughter was kind enough to bring us supper. So, we are not hurting that bad. Perhaps we will go out to eat tomorrow," said Moore.

There shouldn’t be any problems getting out, as plow trucks were in the neighborhood clearing streets Tuesday evening. They are making a lot of progress compared to the drive earlier in the day, as the snow fell.

Debbie Eckrode said the power outage is not her problem.

"We had our electricity flicker and then it did go off for five seconds and came back on," she said. Shoveling is her challenge. "From the sun coming down, it started to get really wet underneath. So, it is very, very heavy to get. It is easy to get up but then when you have a little on, it is very heavy to shovel and throw it," she described.

Others are taking advantage of the nearly 10 inches that fell overnight into early morning by snowboarding after dark.

But as clean up continues residents say this type of snowfall was overdue.

"This is the most so far. It is probably both of the two storms we have had equals out to this and this was the heaviest," said Eckrode.