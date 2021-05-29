Neighbor rescues elderly person from house fire in Cherry Hill that injured 2

article

A Cherry Hill neighbor earned kudos from firefighters for running into a house fire and saving an elderly person inside before crews arrived and rescued a second resident early Saturday morning.

Firefighters from the Cherry Hill Fire Department were called to a home on Severn Avenue just before 6 a.m. and found the property engulfed in flames. Chief Christopher Callen said crews were told a neighbor had run inside and rescued one person but there could still be another person inside.

Callen called the neighbor's selfless actions an "unbelievable act of courage."

Heavy flames blocked crews from entering the front of the house and forced firefighters to use the back door, according to Callen. Once inside, firefighters saw a pair of feet through thick black smoke and rescued a second elderly person from the home.

Both victims were taken to Jefferson Hospital's Burn Unit for evaluation, their conditions remain unknown.

Fire investigators have not said what sparked the house fire.

