New Castle County man arrested for attempted murder after shooting in Walmart parking lot

Delaware State Police arrested a man in connection to a shooting incident that happened Monday morning.

Troopers were dispatched to a shooting in a Walmart parking lot at approximately 11:46 a.m. on Jan. 10.

When they arrived, troopers noticed a gray 2019 Dodge Caravan in the parking lot with front end damage as well as multiple bullet holes to the front windshield.

An investigation determined that the 29-year-old victim as sitting inside his vehicle when an unknown person approached the driver's side door and asked for money.

When the victim told the suspect he didn't have any, the suspect displayed a handgun and began firing rounds.

The victim was struck multiple times and was taken to an area hospital for injuries to the head and neck.

Ezekiel Tamba, 23, of New Castle was identified by authorities as the suspect.

Tamba later turned himself into Troop 2 and was taken into custody after a brief struggle.

He faces numerous charges including attempted murder and resisting arrest with force.

