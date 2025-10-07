New children’s book celebrates Philly fandom with two magic words: 'Go Birds!'

article

The Brief Two local dads have created Go Birds: A Child’s Favorite Words, a new children’s book celebrating Philadelphia Eagles fandom. The project launched on Kickstarter and quickly raised more than $6,000 in its first four days. The authors hope to bring Philly’s signature "Go Birds!" spirit into bedtime routines across the region.



Philadelphia fans start young — sometimes as soon as they can talk. And in this city, it wouldn’t surprise anyone if a child’s first words were the beloved Eagles rallying cry: "Go Birds!" Now, a new children’s book aims to capture that same joy, pride and Philly family tradition.

Go Birds: A Child’s Favorite Words is the creation of two lifelong Eagles fans, author Andrew Rosenbaum and illustrator Jeff Wooler, who came up with the idea on a fall afternoon watching a Philadelphia Eagles game with their kids.

Every big play sparked a cheer from their children — "Go Birds!" — and the moment inspired them to turn that energy into something lasting.

How it started

What began as a backyard idea grew into a two-year creative project filled with rhymes, watercolor illustrations and heartfelt Philly pride, according to Rosenbaum. The pair wanted to make a book that parents could read at bedtime, helping the next generation of fans learn their first and favorite words: "Go Birds!"

Each page is narrated by a spirited eagle mascot, following young fans through all the highlights of football season — from training camp drills and stadium trips to tailgates, touchdowns and the ultimate Philly dream: a parade down Broad Street.

Go Birds: A Child's Favorite Words (Photo: Andrew Rosenbaum)

The project and Kickstarter campaign

The book is being published through Mascot Kids, an imprint of Amplify Publishing Group, known for its sports and children’s titles. To fund the first print run, the creators launched a Kickstarter campaign, which has already surpassed $6,000 of its $13,500 goal. The funds will go toward printing 1,000 copies, high-quality production and backer rewards like books, puzzles and games.

Rosenbaum and Wooler say the early enthusiasm from the Philly community — including a shout-out from local personalities on social media — shows just how deep the city’s love for its team runs.

"This book isn’t just for kids," Rosenbaum said in a statement. "It’s for every parent who’s ever taught their child the words ‘Go Birds’ before anything else."

Go Birds: A Child's Favorite Words (Photo: Andrew Rosenbaum)

A celebration of Philly pride

With its watercolor pages and rhythmic storytelling, Go Birds: A Child’s Favorite Words is designed to be more than a book — it’s a love letter to the city’s fans. The creators hope it will live on bedroom bookshelves and family coffee tables as a keepsake of Philly culture and community.

The Kickstarter campaign runs through this month. Supporters can pre-order copies or pledge at various reward tiers at Kickstarter.com.

"Go Birds!" isn’t just a cheer — it’s a Philly tradition. Now, thanks to two hometown dads, it’s a bedtime story too.

Go Birds: A Child's Favorite Words (Photo: Andrew Rosenbaum)