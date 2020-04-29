New coronavirus testing site opens in hard-hit Camden

Health officials have established a new testing site in Camden amid a surge of new coronavirus cases in the county.

The site, located on the 2600 block of Ephraim Avenue, will begin taking symptomatic individuals on Wednesday afternoon.

Drive-thru and walk-up testing are available Monday to Friday from noon to 4 p.m.

New Jersey health officials have reported over 3,200 coronavirus cases in Camden County and over 120 deaths.

RELATED

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in the Philadelphia area

Advertisement

Coronavirus drive-thru testing site opens in Montgomery County

Rite Aid to open drive-thru testing site for first responders, healthcare workers

How to spot the difference between the flu and coronavirus

“The only way we can move into the next phase of recovery is to increase our testing capacity as much as possible," Freeholder Director Louis Cappelli, Jr. said. "Expanding our footprint allows us to continue our robust testing presence in the city and county while also moving closer to residents who lack transportation."

The site is one of two new testing facilities that will replace the Camden Waterfront site, which is set to close on May 1.

In addition to Ephraim Avenue, a second location on 3101 Federal Avenue in East Camden will open on Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP