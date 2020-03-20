Coronavirus drive-thru testing site opens in Montgomery County

A drive-through COVID-19 testing site officially opened in Upper Dublin Township Saturday on Temple University’s Ambler campus.

Tests are appointment only and open only to people showing symptoms, senior citizens and first responders and healthcare workers.

“I just want to make sure I know, either I do or I don’t,” said one Montgomery County woman.

Wearing a mask and gloves, the mother, who asked to remain anonymous, headed home Saturday morning to continue to self-quarantine from her family and her 82-year-old mom that lives with the woman and her family.

The woman is now anxiously awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test.

“The fact that I could make an incautious decision and it would have a life or death impact on her is a tremendous amount of pressure,” the woman stated.

But, the woman says that anxiety briefly left her Saturday morning as one of the first to show up at Temple’s Ambler campus in Upper Dublin Township for the test.

To date, Montgomery County has recorded at least 68 cases of COVID-19.

For the purpose of the interview, her voice was recorded on the phone, across a parking lot from her car, with her window rolled up.

“I was so pleased and sort of proud of the way Pennsylvania and certainly this area is handling it,” the woman remarked.

The county made the drive-thru appointment-only for just people showing symptoms, senior citizens with a temperature of at least 99.6 degrees and first responders and healthcare workers with symptoms or exposure concerns, for now.

State representative Thomas Murt says they prepared for a drive-thru site almost 10 years ago, but they cannot open it up to everyone.

“There are simply are not enough test kits available for everyone right now,” Representative Murt explained.

The anonymous Montgomery County mom says a tickle in her throat developed into a consistent cough and fever and it took a call to her doctor and a series of questions with the county to get an appointment.

She says the process was quick, flawless and felt safe, even when healthcare workers, in full Hazmat suits, did a nasal swab.

“It’s a very strange feeling. It’s not painful. I want to thank anybody who’s willing to stick a Q-Tip up my nose to make sure my family and I know what we are dealing with,” the woman explained.

A surreal sight on the parking lot parking lot of a college campus. But, she says she’s focusing on gratitude for the dedication of healthcare workers and first responders and more.

“People are trying to think of ways to help and people are innovating and I think it is brilliant. I think great things are going to come out of it, but I think it’s going to be brutal,” the woman added.

People who wish to register can do so by clicking here. Those without internet access can register over the phone by calling 610-631-3000.

