Rite Aid to open one COVID-19 drive-thru testing site for first responders, healthcare workers

Rite Aid is set to open one COVID-19 testing site in Philadelphia Monday, officials with the company announced Sunday.

The company announced late Sunday afternoon a COVID-19 testing facility will open at the Rite Aid store parking lot at 7401 Ogontz Avenue in West Oak Lane.

The test site will open on Monday, March 23. It will be open 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. seven days a week.

Rite Aid stated, based on guidelines from the Department of Health and Human Services, only first responders and healthcare workers will be eligible for testing at this location.

Those first responders and healthcare workers who come by the drive-thru testing site must remain in their vehicles from the time they arrive until they depart.

