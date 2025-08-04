New details after man shot by Bensalem police officer following road rage incident: DA

Bensalem police have identified the man involved in a road rage incident over the weekend that led to a police shooting.

What we know:

Police say the suspect, 44-year-old John Mathis of Levittown, pointed a gun at a driver's head along Bristol Pike following an argument just before 6 p.m. on Saturday.

44-year-old John Mathis of Levittown | Bucks County District Attorney's Office

The driver involved in the altercation called the police, prompting an officer to respond to the scene.

Police say Mathis, who was on a motorcycle, crashed into the officer's vehicle and attempted to flee.

The officer then pursued Mathis, who allegedly turned towards the officer with a gun in his hand prompting the officer to shoot him.

Mathis is currently hospitalized in "guarded" condition.

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave.

Dig deeper:

Police have noted that Mathis has a history of road rage crimes.

Officials say Mathis has the following criminal cases open:

Aggravated assault while DUI case in Bristol Township, pending a trial date.

Pending sentencings for receiving stolen property from a phone store in Bristol Borough, receiving stolen property from a truck in Lower Southampton, and a fleeing incident in Middletown.

Two open state violation cases for theft by unlawful taking and retail theft.

The DA's Office says after he pleaded guilty in the Bristol Borough case in July 2023, Bucks County prosecutors asked for his bail to be revoked, and a judge approved the request.

However, back in May, officials say another judge placed him on pre-trial supervision with GPS monitoring on all the open matters.

Since then, Mathis cut off his GPS monitor and has repeatedly violated his release conditions, officials say.

As a result, his bail was revoked again last Thursday, and bench warrants were issued for his arrest in connection with the outstanding cases.

A statement from law enforcement expressed the hope that Mathis's pattern of behavior will be curtailed. "Mr. Mathis, in my opinion, should be behind bars. He is someone who has continually victimized residents of Bucks County. And hopefully, that will come to an end now."

What's next:

The Bucks County District Attorney's Office is handling the investigation, and police are urging anyone who may have been a victim of Mathis to come forward.