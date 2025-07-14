New details emerge after deadly police-involved shooting in North Philly

Philadelphia police have released new information regarding a police-involved shooting that occurred on May 21 at Front and Somerset Streets in North Philadelphia.

The incident resulted in the death of 25-year-old Bruce Harry Garcia during a confrontation with officers.

The backstory:

According to police, at approximately 6:39 p.m., two officers both in full uniform, were inside of a marked patrol car when they saw 25-year-old Bruce Harry Garcia, holding a black bag in the area of Front and Somerset Streets.

When officers attempted a pedestrian stop, police say Garcia fled on foot, running westbound on Somerset Street.

Officer Edward Lane, 32, pursued on foot while Officer Matthew Galdo, 29, followed in the patrol vehicle, police reported.

The officers then caught up with the 25-year-old at the intersection of Mutter and Somerset Streets.

Police say during a struggle with officers, Garcia discharged a weapon.

Both officers fired their guns, and fatally shot Garcia.

What we know:

In a new update, investigators now believe Garcia's gun fired through a bag, causing the weapon to malfunction and preventing the bullet from ejecting from the chamber.

Police say both officers' Body Worn Cameras (BWCs) were activated and captured portions of the incident. However, the BWCs were knocked off during the struggle.

Police also recovered video from the scene they say depicts the incident and correlates with the BWC footage from a responding officer.

What's next:

The shooting remains under investigation, and both officers involved are currently on administrative duty.