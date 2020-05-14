New Jersey beaches will be open for Memorial Day weekend, governor says

The coronavirus may have canceled summertime plans for many, but you can still enjoy a beach day in Ocean City and Sea Isle City as soon as this weekend.

City officials say beachgoers will be allowed to enjoy normal beach activities like sunbathing and lounging beginning this Saturday.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced Thursday that all New Jersey beaches and lakes will reopen next Friday, May 22nd. Boardwalks will also be allowed to reopen, but attractions like amusement parks and arcades will still be closed.

Officials are asking visitors to follow social distancing guidelines while enjoying the beach, such as maintaining six-feet apart from other people. Face masks are not mandated, but Murphy says masks are advised especially when social distancing is compromised.

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS

Sea Isle City Mayor Leonard Desiderio said on Tuesday that over 260 seasonal beach badges have already been sold. Desiderio believes that early sales reflect confidence from beachgoers for a somewhat normal summer.

Advertisement

Desiderio says this is the first step in the shore town's reopening processes, and forthcoming announcements are expected during a Thursday briefing with Gov. Phil Murphy. You can stream the conference on FOX29.com.

Weekend weather in Cape May County this weekend calls for highs in the 70s with sunshine. Memorial Day weekend, often seen as the unofficial start of summer, is just under two weeks away.

RELATED

Wildwood reopens beaches, boardwalks under strict guidelines

Manageable, well-behaved crowds hit NJ beach on first day back

3 Cape May County towns reopen beaches for exercise, active recreation

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP