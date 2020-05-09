3 Cape May County towns reopen beaches for exercise, active recreation

article

Community leaders in three Cape May County municipalities reopened beaches on Saturday for exercise and active recreation.

Beaches in Sea Isle City, Ocean City and Upper Township are now accessible for walking, running, exercising, surfing and fishing.

Sunbathing, sitting in chairs, groups of people, group sports and bathing are still prohibited.

Mayor Leonard Desiderio of Sea Isle City, Mayor Richard Palombo of Upper Township and Mayor Jay Gillian of Ocean City coordinated the reopening along with the Cape May County task force for reopening.

While New Jersey has been ravaged by the coronavirus outbreak, Cape May County has the second-lowest number of cases and deaths in the state.

On Saturday morning, county officials submitted a proposal for the safe reopening of the state's economy with a target start date of Jun. 1.

The proposal recommends opening beaches, boardwalks and other public facilities for active recreation now with a gradual progression to fuller use with mitigation protocols.

Rentals shorter than thirty days may commence in most municipalities on the June 1st date.

Meanwhile, outdoor dining and bar service would begin to operate again on May 26, with curbside pick-up retail sales on May 11.

If approved, indoor dining and retail would be open with social distancing and other protocols on June 1.

A follow-up conference call between Gov. Phil Murphy and Cape May County officials is scheduled for this Tuesday, May 12.

