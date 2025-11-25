New Jersey boy battling cancer gets wish granted with Florida Keys trip

The Brief A 10-year-old New Jersey boy's wish will come true thanks to Make-A-Wish New Jersey and Subaru of Cherry Hill. Chase Huntington was surprised with his dream trip to the Florida Keys, where he plans on doing some fishing. Chase says he has been battling cancer for almost a year and just finished treatment last week.



A 10-year-old boy from Ocean County who is battling cancer will have his dream come true thanks to Make-A-Wish New Jersey and Subaru of Cherry Hill.

What we know:

On Friday, Chase arrived at Subaru Cherry Hill thinking he was on the way to a doctor's appointment. Instead, he walked into a surprise party with gifts, his favorite food, cake, and live music.

Chase received his trip itinerary for the Florida Keys, where he could swim, fish, and enjoy the sunshine. The trip was set to happen in a few weeks.

What they're saying:

"I picked Florida because my neighbor, my best friend, goes there every year and he says it’s awesome, and I saw pictures of it and it’s so cool," Chase said. "I want to go fishing there and I’m going to be able to!"

Other than fishing, Chase says he would love to be able to swim with dolphins and spend time with his family while in the Sunshine State.

Chase says he has been battling cancer for almost a year and just finished treatment last week.

The backstory:

Make-A-Wish New Jersey and Subaru of Cherry Hill partnered for this surprise as part of the annual Subaru "Share The Love" Event. For every new vehicle purchased or leased, Subaru donated $350 to a charity chosen by the customer. Subaru of Cherry Hill selected Make-A-Wish New Jersey as a hometown charity, helping to fund wishes like Chase's.