New Jersey couple's wedding haunted with love for Halloween day ceremony

It looked like a dressing room and maybe a group of stunning actresses getting ready for a stage play.

"Looks are, glammed up red queen, officiant flamenco dancer, vampire bat and our fawn," said Meghan Tornatore.

But it is really Lauren Huchel, soon to be Lauren Fields getting ready for her dream wedding. It is the only true way to get married when it is October 31st.

"Yeah so it's a big costume party. We want everybody to have fun. Halloween's about getting together, dressing up, being silly and if there is anything we love is being silly together," said Lauren. So you will not find any of the traditional stuff like a veil, tiara or matching bridesmaid dresses here.

"This is what it's like to be a bridesmaid on a Halloween wedding," said Tornatore who is a bridesmaid.

Lauren's love Alex and his groomsmen are also all in.

"He's going to be Dracula and I'm Dracula's bride so we've got some bloody accessories," said Lauren. "The best man is going to be Jack Sparrow. Eyeliner and all," she laughed.

The wedding is taking place at the picturesque Grounds for Sculpture in Hamilton, New Jersey.

The officiant is also the maid of horror.

"They are really getting married. I got ordained for this and everything. It is a real wedding," laughed Michele Castro.

From Morticia Adams to the wicked witch from Wicked, their guests also understood the assignment.

While the wedding may appear like a spooky story

the main characters and their vows are based on true love.

"I promise to be your partner in creating a life that feels as timeless as our favorite stories. I promise to stay enchanted by who you are and to spend life discovering every corner of your heart," said Alex the groom.

The night ended with a reception and the hallow-wed couple's entrance to none other than ‘Thriller!’

"Put your hands together for the new Mr. and Mrs. Fields," screamed a DJ.