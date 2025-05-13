Philadelphia weather: Rounds of rain expect to last through midweek

The Brief Tuesday will start a stretch of rainy and cooler days that will wind down ahead of the weekend. The midweek showers are from a large system of rain and storms slowly churning up the East Coast. While the chance of rain is possible, forecasters expect a mostly sunny and pleasant weekend.



Temperatures will dip into the 60s on Tuesday with rounds of rain that could become heavy throughout the day.

A similar weather day will follow on Thursday and Friday, but the chance of rain will decrease as the weekend nears.

What's next:

Forecasters say to prepare for back-to-back wet and gloomy days in the Philadelphia area on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Both days will bring rounds of light-to-moderate rain and slightly cooler temperatures topping out around 70 degrees.

The rain will dissipate by Thursday and highs will reach the mid-70s, but forecasters say there is a chance of a storm.

Ditto for Friday, when the sun is expected to finally break through the clouds with a late-day storm chance possible.

The good news is that the weather will improve by the weekend, but pop-up storms are possible on Saturday.

The weekend will wrap up sunny and dry with highs in the 80s in most places.