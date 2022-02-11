New Jersey court dismisses officers' union vaccine mandate suit
TRENTON - A New Jersey appeals court rejected a lawsuit from law enforcement unions challenging Gov. Phil Murphy’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
The Appellate Division ruling on Friday dismissed the suit brought by the New Jersey State Policeman’s Benevolent Association and the New Jersey Superior Officers Association, whose representation includes corrections officers.
The union’s sought to challenge Murphy’s January order that health care workers and others who work in "congregate" settings get inoculated, including boosters.
Pat Colligan, the PBA president, said in a statement that members are "extremely disappointed" and are reviewing their options.
