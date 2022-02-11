Delaware mask mandate: Universal indoor mask mandate ends Friday

article

Delaware’s universal indoor mask mandate ended Friday morning, as their school mask requirements remain in effect through next month.

Earlier this week, Gov. John Carney signed a revision of the State of Emergency order that lifted the state’s universal mask mandate, effective at 8 a.m.

Also in Monday's revision to the State of Emergency order, Governor Carney temporarily extended the mask requirement in both public and private K-12 schools and child care facilities.

As a result, that requirement will expire at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, March 31.

Officials say this temporary extension of the mask requirement will allow parents more time to get their school-age children vaccination before the expiration of the statewide requirement.

It also gives the Division of Public Health and the Department of Education time to work with schools on updates to quarantine and contact tracing guidance, officials added.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter