New Jersey dad loses life saving kids from river in Franklin Township

A New Jersey man died Wednesday while trying to rescue his three kids from a Franklin Township river.

Just after 2 pm, officials received a call that the 42-year-old father went missing in the river while trying to save his kids.

His kids are ages 13, 11, and 8.

Witnesses say the kids became distressed in the water when the father managed to pull them to safety but struggled to maintain his balance.

His body was recovered just before 5:30 pm.

The incident is currently under investigation.