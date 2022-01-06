Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 10:00 PM EST until FRI 10:00 AM EST, Atlantic County, Camden County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Ocean County
3
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 10:00 PM EST until FRI 10:00 AM EST, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Mercer County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Somerset County, Warren County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 7:00 PM EST until FRI 6:00 AM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County

New Jersey declares state of emergency ahead of overnight winter storm

New Jersey
NEW JERSEY, USA - MARCH 07: A snow plow clears snow-covered road as snow falls in Weehawken, New Jersey on March 07, 2018. Storm alerts for New York, New Jersey and surrounding states were reported. (Photo by Atilgan Ozdil/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

TRENTON - New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday issued a State of Emergency ahead of a winter storm that could bring up to a foot and a half of snow to parts of the state. 

The order, which includes an interstate restriction on commercial vehicles, goes into effect at 10 p.m. Thursday. 

Forecasters expect the snow to begin west of Philadelphia around 7 p.m. and engulf the region overnight. Most of New Jersey can expect to see 2-4 inches of fresh snowfall, including Philadelphia suburbs and areas along the I-95 corridor. 

A narrow snow band will set up along interior parts of New Jersey and dump between 4-6 inches on parts of central and southern counties before dawn. 

Forecasters expect the snow to end before the Friday morning commute, but untreated roads could be slick. 

Several schools have already announced closures and delays for Friday. You can check your school's status on FOX 29's School Closings page.

