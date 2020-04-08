New Jersey delays primary to July 7 due to COVID-19
TRENTON, N.J. - New Jersey is pushing back its primary to July 7 from June 2 because of the coronavrus outbreak, Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday.
New Jersey is among the worst-hit states in the country by the coronavirus. More than 1,500 people have died as a result, and the state has been essentially on lockdown for weeks.
The Democrat mentioned specifically that he doesn’t want to repeat what Wisconsin had with people having to choose between their right to vote and keeping healthy.
The state is expected to approach the peak of the virus’s curve sometime this month or next, the Democratic governor said earlier this week.
New Jersey has both mail-in and in-person voting.
Murphy says he’ll sign the order some time Wednesday.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.