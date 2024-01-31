Expand / Collapse search

New Jersey home, car vandalized with pepperoni - it's a meat mystery!

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Updated 11:17AM
It's a meat mystery at a home in New Jersey, after a woman found her porch and car littered with pepperoni.

MANVILLE, N.J. - Cloudy with a chance of… pepperoni?

While it may appear the spicy sausage randomly fell from the sky, a New Jersey woman says she was the target of bizarre vandalism.

Huge slices of pepperoni were found littered across the porch, stairs, driveway and car of Manville resident Heather Dougherty.

She says she's lived in this home for 16 years, and has never been vandalized before.

Police are currently investigating.