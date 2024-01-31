New Jersey home, car vandalized with pepperoni - it's a meat mystery!
MANVILLE, N.J. - Cloudy with a chance of… pepperoni?
While it may appear the spicy sausage randomly fell from the sky, a New Jersey woman says she was the target of bizarre vandalism.
Huge slices of pepperoni were found littered across the porch, stairs, driveway and car of Manville resident Heather Dougherty.
She says she's lived in this home for 16 years, and has never been vandalized before.
Police are currently investigating.