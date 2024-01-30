Philadelphia speed cameras: City council in talks to add 5 more

Philadelphia City officials believe speed cameras may be a possible solution to the ongoing issue of vehicle accidents and hit and runs plaguing the city.

"We know that a small percentage of the roads produce the majority of the accidents here in the city of Philadelphia," says City Councilmember Isaiah Thomas, City Council.

The small percentage is creating a major problem.

Councilmember Thomas was once the chair of the city’s streets committee and says the problem of vehicle accidents needs to be solved.

"We’ve talked to families who have lost loved ones to hit and runs, we’ve been in deep dialogue with people who suffer injuries even when they are not fatal because of some of the traffic issues that we are having in the city of Philadelphia. I just want the public to understand that this legislative body is 100 percent focused on the people," said Thomas.

The city and state have taken several measures already to address traffic concerns on Philadelphia roadways.

Back in 2018, the city implemented speed cameras on Roosevelt Boulevard, which officials say have cut down speeding violations by 95 percent and decreased fatal and serious injury crashes by 21 percent.

Back in 2010 PennDOT started the automated red light enforcement program, where more than 30 intersections in Philadelphia have red light cameras.

PennDOT says with the money made from violations, they’re using 13 million dollars of it, this year, for safety improvements in 35 municipalities, including 11 area counties.

Now city council is tasked with placing five speed cameras at dangerous corridors in the city.

"Financially, it’s always great to have more resources, but this isn’t about extra dollars, this isn’t about a tax to the citizens indirectly, this is 100 percent about safety," said Thomas.

Right now, city council is in the very early stages of deciding where to place these cameras, but FOX 29 wanted to know where the people in Philly think these cameras should go.

"Broad, Market Street, and Aramingo because people are crazy, they hit-and-run all the time," said Lisa Daniels.

"We need those cameras at Frankford and Cottman," said one woman who wouldn’t share her name.

"Ridge Avenue, Broad Street, and Market Street. A lot of stuff going on around, a lot of accidents and a lot of people getting killed man," said Craig Blackston.

"Center City, probably a little deeper into North Philly, and West, kind of like the main roads," said Za’Nyah Toney.

Councilman Thomas says the council is currently working on setting a date to discuss the cameras. He is hoping that will happen sooner rather than later.