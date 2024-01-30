Philadelphia woman charged after dropping pants in aisle during Frontier Airlines flight

article

A Philadelphia woman is facing charges after she caused an interference on a Frontier Airlines flight in what became a viral moment in November 2023.

United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that Dulce Huertas, 60, was arrested and charged by criminal complaint with interference with flight crew members and attendants, simple assault, and indecent exposure on a Frontier Airlines flight from Orlando to Philly.

If convicted, Huertas faces a maximum possible sentence of 21 years and three months in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $355,000 fine.

According to the criminal complaint provided by officials, during the November 20, 2023 flight, flight attendants served Huertas two alcoholic drinks.

The complaint says as the plane was about to land at Philadelphia International Airport, a Frontier flight attendant saw Huertas get out of her seat, stood up and said "I have to pee."

The flight attendant told the suspect that she needed to stay seated, and she began yelling and cursing at the attendant before sitting back down in her seat.

MORE HEADLINES:

Once the plane landed, the complaint says Huertas started cursing at passengers around her. The flight attendant asked another attendant to call security to assist at the arrival gate. They then called the captain and explained the situation and the captain made an announcement instructing all passengers to remain seated.

Upon arrival at the gate, but before any plane doors were opened, they say Huertas resumed her aggressive behavior, pushing passengers out of the way as she moved to the front of the plane.

The suspect approached the front bathroom on the plane, but was stopped by the flight attendants as they were disarming the main cabin door. They say Huertas then said "Sorry, everybody," and pulled her pants and underwear down as she squatted as if to urinate in the aisle.

She displayed her private parts and, notably, there were children around,

Huertas did not urinate, but she then stood up, pulled her underwear and pants back up and then cursed at passengers.

Once again, she approached the front of the plane and told a flight attendant "Let me pass, let me pass." as the attendant stood in the way to allow another flight attendant to disarm the main cabin door.

Huertas allegedly used her belly to bump the flight attendant but was unsuccessful in her attempt to get past. The suspect then yelled, cursed and threatened to kill multiple passengers.

This is an ongoing investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Federal Air Marshal Service, an agency of the Department of Homeland Security’s Transportation Security Administration.