New Jersey launches 'Return and Earn' program offering incentives to workers, small businesses

Governor Phil Murphy announced a new initiative Monday that is aimed at getting the unemployed back into the workforce.

The "Return and Earn" program will provide a $500 incentive for unemployed workers reentering the workforce and receiving job training from businesses with 100 or fewer employees. Eligible businesses will then be reimbursed for 50% of the wages paid for regular hours worked during the contracted employer-provided training period.

"Throughout this pandemic, I have heard much about the issues facing small businesses and the dedicated, hard-working men and women who enable their success," said Gov, Murphy. "Our Administration is committed to assist businesses in hiring workers, while providing benefits to those entering and re-entering the workforce that will set them up for success in their new jobs and their future careers. This program will help both businesses and their workers, and is yet another step that we have taken to boost our economy."

Employers can also receive the wage subsidy for up to six months, up to the cap of $10,000 per "Return and Earn" employee and are limited to a total "Return and Earn" subsidy across all employees of $40,000.

"The Murphy Administration is committed to doing everything we can to help our workers and businesses overcome the labor challenges of the economic recovery," said Department of Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo. "The Return and Earn program will assist New Jerseyans in returning to the workforce, and provide employers with the resources they need to fill the vital positions that will allow them to grow and thrive. The pandemic may have put our workers through the ringer, but this Administration is prepared with the tools to get every Garden State worker back on track and earning a steady income."

Employers can visit NJ.gov/labor/returnandearn to express interest in this program and receive application information. Job seekers interested in receiving one-on-one virtual career services should complete the service request form here.

