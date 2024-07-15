New Jersey man confesses to stabbing death of mother, prosecutors say

article

A New Jersey man is expected to spend decades behind bars after authorities say he admitted to killing his mother earlier this year.

Sean Daly, 53, was charged in March in the stabbing death of 74-year-old Melba Daly at a home in Mays Landing.

Officers from the Hamilton Township Police Department concluded that Daly died from multiple stab wounds at the home.

Prosecutors later said that Sean Daly admitted in an interview to killing his mother.

He is due back in court for sentencing in October.