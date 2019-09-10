New Jersey man in need of kidney donation

A Burlington County man is in desperate need of a kidney donation. His family and friends are stepping up to help with the search and hoping for a miracle.

"Everyone is out there pushing for him praying for him," Joanne Sanpaolo said.

Ron Luccarelli sits on dialysis as his sister Maria Rooney documents his nightmare. Four days a week, four hours a day for years now, cleansing his blood, but the clock is ticking.

"They tell you odds are you will die before you find a kidney," Luccarelli said.

He also says his odds were better. "Because I didn't have sugar and I did not have heart issues but here I am. It's four and a half years later now and I'm still waiting," he explained.

The 61-year-old retired computer technology specialist lost both his kidneys to a genetic disorder called polycystic kidney disease. The same one that took his mom and runs throughout his family.

"We watched my mom go through this and lose her battle and I'm determined to make sure he doesn't have the same outcome," Rooney said.

Her blood type prevents her from donating right now and she says the donor kidney and the surgery he was scheduled to be getting was canceled last minute.

Now, Rooney cares for her brother the same way Luccarelli cared for their 90-year-old war veteran father who died last December.

Their village is strong.

"I believe they're out there. I believe God is with me. I ask him every day to help me," Luccarelli said.

A Facebook page has been set up to help with the search.