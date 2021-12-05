New Jersey man killed while trying to cross US 1 in West Windsor

article

Police say a New Jersey man was killed Sunday morning when he was struck by a car and embedded into the windshield on a major highway in Mercer County.

According to investigators, a 64-year-old man was attempting to cross US 1 near The Square in West Windsor around 6:30 a.m. and wandered across the deceleration lane into the direct path of a northbound vehicle.

Police say the collision caused the victim to become mostly embedded into the vehicle's windshield. The driver, a 31-year-old Plainsboro woman, came to a stop in the shoulder of the highway.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

The unnamed victim was said to have "no signs of life" when medics arrived and was pronounced dead.

The crash and subsequent investigation caused a stretch of US 1 from Quakerbridge Road to Meadow Road to close for nearly four hours.

Authorities have not reported any charges and will continue to investigate the deadly crash.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter