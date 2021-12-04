Expand / Collapse search

Suspect charged in deadly North Philadelphia hit-and-run

Crime & Public Safety
Tyreek Police, 27, is charged with involuntary manslaughter, homicide by vehicle and related crimes following a deadly hit-and-run in North Philadelphia.

NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia man is facing charges after police say he fatally struck a pedestrian who was crossing the street early Saturday morning in North Philadelphia. 

According to investigators, 27-year-old Tyreek Polite was driving south on Ridge Avenue around 4:30 a.m. when slammed into a man crossing at 23rd Street. 

Police allege that Polite did not stop after striking the pedestrian, later identified as 64-year-old Raymond Hodgins. 

Police say Hodgins was brought to Temple University Hospital where he died just after 5 a.m.

The vehicle believed to have been used in the hit-and-run was found hours after the fatal crash. 

Polite has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, homicide by vehicle, accidents involving death and related charges. 

