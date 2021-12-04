Suspect charged in deadly North Philadelphia hit-and-run
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia man is facing charges after police say he fatally struck a pedestrian who was crossing the street early Saturday morning in North Philadelphia.
According to investigators, 27-year-old Tyreek Polite was driving south on Ridge Avenue around 4:30 a.m. when slammed into a man crossing at 23rd Street.
Police allege that Polite did not stop after striking the pedestrian, later identified as 64-year-old Raymond Hodgins.
Police say Hodgins was brought to Temple University Hospital where he died just after 5 a.m.
The vehicle believed to have been used in the hit-and-run was found hours after the fatal crash.
Polite has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, homicide by vehicle, accidents involving death and related charges.
