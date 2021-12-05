2 killed in triple shooting in North Philadelphia

article

Three men were shot with two of them dying shortly after in North Philadelphia.

The incident happened shortly before 4:30 a.m. near North Front Street and E. Allegheny Avenue.

The first victim, a 23-year-old man, was shot twice in the face and twice in the chest. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 4:44 a.m.

A second victim, a 22-year-old man, was shot once in the back and twice in the chest. He was also taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 4:50 a.m.

The third victim, a 21-year-old man, was shot once in the face, once in the stomach, and once in the back. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

A motive for the shooting is not known. So far, no arrests have been made.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter