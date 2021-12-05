6 hospitalized after alleged speeding driver strikes pedestrians in Delaware County
CHESTER, Pa. - Six people are in the hospital after a driver hit several people when they were leaving a church in Delaware County.
The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Upland and East 10th Streets in Chester.
Police say as man as four other people were hurt in the incident.
"We heard two sounds, really strong. Two impacts," a witness told FOX 29.
Chester Police say the driver is also in the hospital and was speeding at the time.
