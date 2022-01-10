NJ National Guard deploys to Atlantic County long-term care facility amid COVID-19 surge

article

The New Jersey National Guard will deploy to an Atlantic County long-term care facility beginning Monday amid a surge of COVID-19.

The NJ National Guard team will assist the Meadowview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center with the COVID-19 response efforts and help staff who remain short-handed due to a surge of the Omicron variant throughout the nation, officials say.

Meadowview will become one of several long-term care facilities in the state to receive such assistance.

The NJ National Guard strike team will be available for at least seven days and longer if needed.

"Our healthcare workers have worked tirelessly throughout this pandemic," stated County Executive Dennis Levinson. "Exposures and outbreaks are currently impacting our staff and residents, so we welcome the support of the National Guard at this time."

According to officials, the strike team members may help assist residents with daily hygiene activities, getting out of bed, dressing, walking and feeding.

They will also be able to "buddy up" with Meadowview staff to provide additional assistance.

