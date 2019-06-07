New Jersey native identified as West Point cadet killed in crash

article

The U.S. Military Academy at West Point identified the cadet killed in a tank rollover accident as West Orange, New Jersey native Christopher J. Morgan.

The 22-year-old was among a group of cadets taking part in a training exercise when their Light Medium Tactical Vehicle operated by two soldiers overturned Thursday morning.

Morgan died at the scene.

“Cadet Morgan was a valued member of the Corps of Cadets and will be missed by all. The entire community is ensuring that our cadets are being cared for physically, emotionally, and spiritually,” said Lt. Gen. Darryl A. Williams, 60th Superintendent, U.S. Military Academy. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Morgan family.”

The Law and Legal Studies major was also a member of the Army Wrestling Team.

The Corps of Cadets will hold a vigil Friday in Morgan's honor, said West Point officials.

A memorial ceremony for the West Point community and private funeral service will be held at the academy next week.