New Jersey police sergeant accused of taking drugs from evidence room: prosecutors

A New Jersey police sergeant is facing charges after investigators say he tested positive for methamphetamine and stole narcotics from his department's evidence room.

Robert Zbikowski, 45, was charged on Monday with second-degree official misconduct and other crimes after investigators say he tested positive for methamphetamine.

It's alleged that Zbikowski, a detective sergeant with the Hammonton Police Department, took methamphetamine and Oxycodone from the department's evidence room.

The Atlantic County Prosecutors Office's Professional Standards and Accountability Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.