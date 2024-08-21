New Jersey ranked among top 10 states with rudest residents, according to new study

article

What’s going on in New Jersey? Some of the rudest residents in the nation might just live in the Garden State, according to a new study.

Researchers at Clever Real Estate surveyed 1,000 adult Americans in June 2024 to determine where Americans want to live in 2024.

Each person surveyed answered 25 questions related to where they live, which areas of the U.S. they preferred, and what they believe made a city or state desirable.

The researchers also used migration data from the U.S. Census at the state and metro level to determine which states and cities Americans were moving in and out of.

The study shows that Americans say the states with the rudest residents are as follows:

New York New Jersey California Texas Florida Washington Illinois Massachusetts Connecticut Alabama

Not only does the study report that New Jersey may have rude residents, but it also suggests that it is the 8th least desirable state to live.

50% of Americans in the study said rude residents make a place undesirable.

The following is a list of the 10 least desirable states to live in, according to the study:

California New York Alaska Alabama Texas Florida Arkansas New Jersey Mississippi Washington

Based on the results, the rudest residents live in big cities, majority in the North or Northeast.

Philadelphia took 10th place of the top ten cities with the rudest residents.

Here’s a look at where are the best – and worst – places to live in 2024, according to the study.