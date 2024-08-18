Philadelphia ranked among top 10 cities with rudest residents, according to new study

article

Philadelphia, also coined the ‘City of Brotherly Love,’ might have some of the rudest residents in the country, according to a new study.

Researchers at Clever Real Estate surveyed 1,000 adult Americans in June 2024 to determine where Americans want to live in 2024.

Each person surveyed, answered 25 questions related to where they live, which areas of the U.S. they preferred, and what they believe made a city or state desirable.

The researchers also used migration data from the U.S. Census at the state and metro level to determine which states and cities Americans were moving in and out of.

According to the study, 50% of Americans said rude residents make a place undesirable.

The following are the top 10 cities that the study revealed had the rudest residents:

New York, NY Washington, DC Chicago, IL Los Angeles, CA Buffalo, NY San Francisco, CA Boston, MA Baltimore, MD Detroit, MI Philadelphia, PA

Hey, although Philadelphians know what winning looks like, at least the city didn’t take first place in this particular competition.

Here’s a look at where are the best – and worst – places to live in 2024, according to the study.