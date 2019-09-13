New Jersey ranked in top 5 of happiest states in U.S.

The Garden State tops the list as one of the happiest states in the United States.

WalletHub's annual list found that New Jersey is the fifth happiest state. New Jersey came in second in emotional and physical well-being and lowest suicide rate.

According to WalletHub, they examined the 50 states across 31 key metrics, ranging from depression rate to sports participation rate to income growth. They found that money doesn't drive happiness, but happiness can increase with an annual income of $75,000 to $95,000.

Hawaii was ranked the happiest state while West Virginia was ranked the unhappiest state.

