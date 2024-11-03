New Jersey residents came out in record-breaking numbers to vote early

Today was the last day for in-person early voting in New Jersey and, as FOX 29's Jennifer Joyce reports, people came out in record-breaking numbers.

Bob Houck, a resident of Pennsauken, NJ, and his wife, Cathy, were two of the thousands of people who stopped by the Cherry Hill Municipal Building on Sunday to cast their vote in the presidential election. Normally, they'd vote by mail.

"It just felt different than dropping the ballot off into a box... it felt good," said Cathy Houck of Pennsauken, NJ.

The line heading into one polling location in Cherry Hill remained steady throughout the afternoon on the last day of early voting in New Jersey.

"It's a good thing," said David Chehet of Cherry Hill. "I think a lot of people are wondering where it’s going to go. There's a juxtaposition... the country is very divided, but also everyone is coming to vote."

This is 20-year-old David Chehet's first time voting.

"In the last presidential election, I was 16 years old... but I wish I could’ve voted in that one too," Chehet said.

According to NJ Lieutenant Governor Tahesha Way, New Jerseyans came out early to the polls in record-breaking numbers, motivated by several key issues.

"The economy... the border... security," Bob Houck remarked.

"This is our last election while our children are still children... our girls are 14 and 13, and this is a critical time for them and for our country," said Toya Cornelious of Cherry Hill.

Individuals, concerned but proud to cast their votes, showed high emotions.

"I'm excited... I'm really excited... I'm glad I came to do it today," said Janet Shumsky of Gloucester City, NJ.

People on both sides say they remain hopeful in this election but know it’s going to be a tight race.

"I just want to see what's best for the country moving forward, no matter what happens... but there's a lot of uncertainty," said Jules Cornelious of Cherry Hill.

According to the lieutenant governor, more than 1 million people voted early in NJ. Now, everyone is looking ahead to Tuesday.