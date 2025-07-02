Deal finalized to allow NHL players to participate in the Olympics

article

The Brief NHL players will officially be allowed to participate in the 2026 and 2030 Olympic Winter Games. The NHL, NHL Players' Association, and the International Ice Hockey Federation signed the deal on July 2. It has been 12 years since NHL players were allowed to play in the Olympic Winter Games.



Officials from the NHL, NHL Players' Association (NHLPA), and the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) officially signed a deal on July 2, allowing NHL players to compete in the Winter Olympics.

What we know:

After 12 years, NHL players will be allowed to represent their countries on the world's biggest stage.

In February 2024, the NHL announced that the NHLPA and IIHF came to a preliminary agreement that NHL players could participate in the Olympics, but nothing was signed as details were still being negotiated. The announcement was just recently finalized.

The 2014 Sochi Winter Games was the last time NHL players were allowed to play in the Olympics. Notable players like Connor McDavid, Mitch Marner, Matthew Tkachuck, and Auston Matthews had yet to play their first game in the league.

Preliminary rosters for all 12 competing teams were released in mid-June. Prominent players include Sidney Crosby (representing Canada from the Pittsburgh Penguins), Leon Draisaitl (representing Germany from the Edmonton Oilers), and David Pastrnak (representing Czechia from the Boston Bruins).

The news of NHL players coming back to the Olympic Games comes right after a historic Four Nations Face-Off Tournament hosted by the NHL.

What they're saying:

Fans across the NHL expressed excitement on social media. Commissioner Gary Bettman also chimed in, saying,"We are pleased to confirm that NHL players will be participating in the 2026 Olympic Games. Olympic participation will showcase the skill and talent of NHL players on an international stage. We are proud to collaborate with the IIHF, NHLPA, and IOC to bring the best hockey players in the world to the Olympics and make this happen in a way that benefits the game globally."

NHLPA Executive Director Marty Walsh also expressed enthusiasm and spoke about how the deal could grow the game. Best-on-best international tournaments like the Olympics provide the opportunity to create extraordinary moments for our players and fans alike. The return to the Olympics marks a monumental moment for hockey, and we thank our partners -- the NHL, IOC and IIHF -- for this collaborative process. The skill and passion on display in Milano Cortina will build off the excitement of the 4 Nations Face-Off and continue our game's global growth."