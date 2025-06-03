New Jersey residents have second-highest income in US, study says

The Brief New Jersey was named among the states with the highest income in a new study. It was ranked No. 2 on the list behind Virginia. Pennsylvania and Delaware both made the Top 30.



New Jersey may be small, but some of its paychecks are far from it!

By the numbers:

WalletHub ranked New Jersey as the state with the second-highest income in the United States for 2025.

The study analyzed three key factors: average annual income of the top 5 percent, average income of the bottom 20 percent and median income for all residents.

In New Jersey, the top 5 percent of residents earn an average of $522,128 annually, which is the fourth-highest number in the country.

The state's median income is the sixth highest at $122,447,

However, the bottom 20 percent are only earning slightly above average, with $17,083 per year.

Dig deeper:

New Jersey came in just below Virginia, which grabbed the top spot for highest income in the country.

Pennsylvania ranked 18th on the list, while Delaware was named No. 26.

Top 10 states based on income levels:

Virginia New Jersey New York Connecticut Washington Utah Minnesota Colorado Illinois Massachusetts